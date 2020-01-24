Pfenex (NASDAQ:PFNX) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2020

Pfenex (NASDAQ:PFNX) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfenex in a research report on Monday, October 28th.

PFNX stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.14. 164,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,762. Pfenex has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $13.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.82.

Pfenex (NASDAQ:PFNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $15.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 million.

Pfenex Company Profile

Pfenex Inc, a clinical-stage development and licensing biotechnology company, focuses on developing protein therapies for unmet patient needs. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent drug candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; and novel anthrax vaccine candidates, such as Px563L and RPA563 that have completed Phase Ia clinical study.

