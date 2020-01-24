Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Acquired by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. State Street Corp grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,727,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,327,285,000 after buying an additional 1,064,558 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 5,197.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 764,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,222,000 after buying an additional 750,499 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth $47,594,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 40.0% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 864,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,871,000 after buying an additional 247,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at $20,891,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.17.

In related news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $55,461.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX opened at $102.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.51. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $80.24 and a 52-week high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $27.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.31 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 19.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

