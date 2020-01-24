Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Stake Boosted by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 250.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 38,246 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Physicians Realty Trust stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.55. The stock had a trading volume of 38,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,735. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $16.55 and a 1-year high of $19.69.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $107.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.01 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.19%.

In related news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $92,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,276,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Theine purchased 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 10,253 shares of company stock worth $187,926 and sold 15,000 shares worth $280,500. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.41.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

