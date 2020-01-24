Pimco Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Parisi Gray Wealth Management

Parisi Gray Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,207 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Pimco Municipal Income Fund III were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Pimco Municipal Income Fund III by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,989 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund III in the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in Pimco Municipal Income Fund III by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 19,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Pimco Municipal Income Fund III by 39.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 11,577 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC grew its holdings in Pimco Municipal Income Fund III by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 48,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period.

Get Pimco Municipal Income Fund III alerts:

Pimco Municipal Income Fund III stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.47. 1,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,040. Pimco Municipal Income Fund III has a 52 week low of $11.52 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.57.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th.

Pimco Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.