Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Position Raised by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 749 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PNW. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,583 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 704.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle West Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.55.

In related news, VP Barbara D. Lockwood sold 1,750 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.19, for a total transaction of $150,832.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,868.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PNW opened at $95.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.07. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.05. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $84.26 and a 52-week high of $99.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 14.07%. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.7825 per share. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 68.94%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

