Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Has $4.56 Million Stock Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR reduced its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Becton Dickinson and accounts for approximately 1.7% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $4,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 2.1% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 74,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,873,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital raised its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.1% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 9,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 718.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,369 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after buying an additional 14,369 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at about $787,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 290.5% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BDX shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.90.

In related news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.57, for a total transaction of $3,087,516.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,857,619.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 19,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.15, for a total transaction of $5,413,576.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,637,072.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 91,231 shares of company stock valued at $24,787,690 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BDX traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $278.23. 82,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,215. The company has a market cap of $75.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.07. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12-month low of $221.47 and a 12-month high of $280.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $270.98 and a 200 day moving average of $257.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Becton Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

