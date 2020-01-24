Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Reduces Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR cut its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 131,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 11,966 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 213,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,843,000 after purchasing an additional 14,330 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 253,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.53.

In other The Coca-Cola news, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $4,959,574.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,134,526.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 24,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 189,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,189,741.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 149,289 shares of company stock worth $8,113,175. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE KO traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.68. 653,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,588,579. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $44.42 and a 1-year high of $57.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

