Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) Sets New 52-Week High at $85.92

Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $85.92 and last traded at $84.54, with a volume of 83558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.72.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Piper Jaffray Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piper Jaffray Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of Piper Jaffray Companies in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.67.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.89 and its 200-day moving average is $76.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.35.

Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.09. Piper Jaffray Companies had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $200.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.66 million. Analysts expect that Piper Jaffray Companies will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 8,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 25,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Piper Jaffray Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company's Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

