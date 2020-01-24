Piper Sandler Boosts Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $190.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $158.00 to $190.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the software giant’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a $168.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Microsoft from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $168.80.

Microsoft stock traded down $1.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $165.04. The company had a trading volume of 24,900,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,708,092. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $102.17 and a 52 week high of $168.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,259.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.42, for a total value of $361,050.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 123,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,899,992.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 11,345 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $1,645,705.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 611,855 shares in the company, valued at $88,755,686.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,845 shares of company stock worth $7,974,356 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.0% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 51,337 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.7% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 86,948 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,088,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 34.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 65,133 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after buying an additional 16,741 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 15.7% during the third quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 503,586 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,014,000 after buying an additional 68,174 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1,170.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 58,270 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,098,000 after buying an additional 53,683 shares during the period. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

