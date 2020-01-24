Piper Sandler Comments on Orrstown Financial Services, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Orrstown Financial Services in a report issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.92 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.05. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ FY2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $26.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 13.93%.

ORRF has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orrstown Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORRF opened at $22.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Orrstown Financial Services has a 1 year low of $18.09 and a 1 year high of $23.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Orrstown Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORRF. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 10.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 47,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 4.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,285,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

