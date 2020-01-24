Pittards (LON:PTD) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $72.34

Shares of Pittards plc (LON:PTD) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $72.34 and traded as low as $69.00. Pittards shares last traded at $70.50, with a volume of 1,755 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 million and a P/E ratio of -5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.49, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 72.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 72.29.

In other Pittards news, insider Richard Briere acquired 10,000 shares of Pittards stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 73 ($0.96) per share, with a total value of £7,300 ($9,602.74).

Pittards plc designs, produces, procures, and sells leather to manufacturers and distributors of shoes, gloves, luxury leather goods, interiors, and sports equipment in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Far East, and internationally. It is also involved in the production and retail of leather, leather goods, leather garments, shoes, and leather gloves; and provision of consultancy and other related services to the leather industry.

