Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Bought by Covenant Asset Management LLC

Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) by 69.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,310 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 4.6% in the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.8% during the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.8% during the third quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 9,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 157.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLNT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $72.50 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on Planet Fitness from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.77.

NYSE:PLNT traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.65. 6,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,996. Planet Fitness Inc has a one year low of $56.14 and a one year high of $81.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.88.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 37.57% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $166.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Planet Fitness Inc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

