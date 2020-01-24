Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.77 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) to announce $1.77 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Polaris Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.79 billion. Polaris Industries posted sales of $1.63 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Polaris Industries will report full year sales of $6.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.77 billion to $6.83 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.06 billion to $7.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Polaris Industries.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 42.27% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PII. Raymond James raised their target price on Polaris Industries from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Polaris Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush downgraded Polaris Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.33.

In related news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $743,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,776.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Polaris Industries by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,135,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,703,000 after purchasing an additional 189,995 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,195,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,192,000 after acquiring an additional 32,154 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,602,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 318,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,042,000 after acquiring an additional 58,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 259,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,654,000 after acquiring an additional 71,408 shares in the last quarter. 75.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PII stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 815,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,162. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.46. Polaris Industries has a fifty-two week low of $77.05 and a fifty-two week high of $104.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Polaris Industries Company Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

