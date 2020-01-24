Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Purchased by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Pool worth $6,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. CX Institutional lifted its position in Pool by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Pool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Pool by 273.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POOL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Pool in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Pool from $192.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.20.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 15,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.53, for a total transaction of $3,230,909.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,334,428.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL traded up $2.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $222.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,761. Pool Co. has a one year low of $147.76 and a one year high of $228.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $213.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.26.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

