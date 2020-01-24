Portsea Asset Management LLP Has $35.98 Million Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Portsea Asset Management LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 649,183 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 408,849 shares during the period. SPS Commerce makes up about 23.3% of Portsea Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Portsea Asset Management LLP owned 1.86% of SPS Commerce worth $35,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 99.1% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,310,333 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,677,000 after buying an additional 652,097 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 248.4% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 870,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,995,000 after acquiring an additional 620,939 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 100.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,060,311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,909,000 after purchasing an additional 531,348 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 98.1% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 954,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,907,000 after purchasing an additional 472,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,976,000. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.38. 3,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,318. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.84 and a 1-year high of $59.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.73, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.63.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $70.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. SPS Commerce’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 28,644 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $1,641,014.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 15,637 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $900,847.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

SPSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, January 17th. First Analysis raised their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.65.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

