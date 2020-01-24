PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) PT Lowered to $138.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.28.

PPG stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.19. The company had a trading volume of 13,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,353. The company has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.02. PPG Industries has a 1-year low of $101.36 and a 1-year high of $134.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.03.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 30,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,958,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,484,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PPG. FMR LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 27.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after acquiring an additional 36,888 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 22.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 38,469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 7,148 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 191.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 180,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,852,000 after acquiring an additional 118,236 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 19.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 813,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $94,906,000 after acquiring an additional 134,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $1,747,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

