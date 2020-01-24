Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Premier Oil PLC is engaged in oil and gas exploration, development and production. The Company’s operations are located in the North Sea, Asia, Pakistan, Mauritania and the Falkland Islands, while simultaneously developing assets in Mexico and Brazil. The Company is focused on developing high quality assets in parts of the world where they have a strategic or operational advantage. Premier’s strategy is to grow shareholder value by investing in high quality production and development opportunities while maintaining exposure to upside value from successful exploration within a strict capital discipline framework. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Premier Oil from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Premier Oil presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.25.

PMOIY traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $1.42. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,864. Premier Oil has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 2.04.

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties primarily in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, Vietnam, and internationally. As of December 31, 2017, it had proven and probable reserves (2P) of 302 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P reserves and 2C resources of 902 mmboe.

