Pressure Biosciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

Pressure Biosciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

PBIO traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $1.33. 60,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,078. Pressure Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $4.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Pressure Biosciences Company Profile

Pressure BioSciences, Inc develops pressure cycling technology (PCT) solutions. Its PCT technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, such as cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources.

