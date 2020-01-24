Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) issued an update on its FY 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.67-3.75 for the period. Prologis also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.67-3.75 EPS.
Shares of PLD opened at $95.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.06 and a 200 day moving average of $86.45. The company has a market cap of $59.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.98. Prologis has a 52-week low of $64.33 and a 52-week high of $96.38.
Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Prologis had a net margin of 47.23% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently commented on PLD. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Prologis from to and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Prologis from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Prologis from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Prologis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 price target on Prologis and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.39.
Prologis Company Profile
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.
