Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.67-3.75 for the period. Prologis also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.67-3.75 EPS.

Shares of PLD opened at $95.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.06 and a 200 day moving average of $86.45. The company has a market cap of $59.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.98. Prologis has a 52-week low of $64.33 and a 52-week high of $96.38.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Prologis had a net margin of 47.23% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.05%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PLD. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Prologis from to and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Prologis from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Prologis from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Prologis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 price target on Prologis and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.39.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

