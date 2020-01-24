Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.32 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 47.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Prologis updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.67-3.75 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.67-3.75 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $95.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.06 and a 200-day moving average of $86.45. The company has a market capitalization of $59.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 0.53. Prologis has a 52-week low of $64.33 and a 52-week high of $96.38.

Get Prologis alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.05%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLD. Citigroup boosted their price target on Prologis from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Prologis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Prologis from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Prologis from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.39.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.