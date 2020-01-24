Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Provident Bancorp had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $12.54 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ PVBC traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.20. 161,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $239.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.08. Provident Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $14.23.

Get Provident Bancorp alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on PVBC shares. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Provident Bancorp in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Provident Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.