Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2020

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Provident Bancorp had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $12.54 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ PVBC traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.20. 161,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $239.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.08. Provident Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $14.23.

Several research analysts recently commented on PVBC shares. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Provident Bancorp in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Provident Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

Provident Bancorp Company Profile

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Earnings History for Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC)

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit