PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $347.23 Million

Equities analysts expect that PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) will report sales of $347.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for PTC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $365.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $338.20 million. PTC posted sales of $315.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that PTC will report full year sales of $1.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PTC.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $356.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.74 million. PTC had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on PTC from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded PTC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.53.

In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $1,866,250.00. Also, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $44,988.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,199.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,203 shares of company stock worth $1,958,626 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in PTC by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,250,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,279,000 after buying an additional 576,967 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in PTC by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 167,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,027,000 after buying an additional 19,414 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in PTC by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in PTC by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in PTC by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.05. 1,528,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,395. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 220.65 and a beta of 1.14. PTC has a 52 week low of $62.05 and a 52 week high of $102.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.36.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

