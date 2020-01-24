PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded PTC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price objective on PTC from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded PTC from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PTC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,528,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,395. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.65 and a beta of 1.14. PTC has a 1 year low of $62.05 and a 1 year high of $102.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.36.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $356.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.74 million. PTC had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PTC will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $1,866,250.00. Also, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $26,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,575,288. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,203 shares of company stock worth $1,958,626. Company insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 76.1% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,202,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,176,000 after buying an additional 951,754 shares during the period. Kensico Capital Management Corp bought a new position in PTC in the third quarter worth approximately $61,703,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PTC by 6.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,287,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,192,707,000 after purchasing an additional 751,495 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in PTC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,293,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PTC by 309.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 523,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,948,000 after purchasing an additional 395,231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

