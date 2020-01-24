PyroGenesis Canada (OTCMKTS:PYRNF) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.35

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2020

PyroGenesis Canada Inc (OTCMKTS:PYRNF)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.35 and traded as low as $0.29. PyroGenesis Canada shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 3,167 shares.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.40.

PyroGenesis Canada Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PYRNF)

PyroGenesis Canada Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes advanced plasma processes and systems in Canada and internationally. It offers DROSRITE, a sustainable process for enhancing metal recovery from dross targeting primarily aluminum and zinc industries; plasma atomization process; contact pyrogenesis additives; process/product development services, such as process and equipment design, equipment and infrastructure for lab and pilot work, analytical services, and thermodynamic process simulation and modeling services; custom reactors and furnaces for use in advanced materials, metallurgical, environmental, and chemical fields; and plasma atomized spherical metal powders.

