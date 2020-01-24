Q4 2019 Earnings Forecast for Marathon Oil Co. Issued By SunTrust Banks (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for Marathon Oil in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.14. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 5.56%. Marathon Oil’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Williams Capital initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.93.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $12.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.18 and its 200 day moving average is $12.62. Marathon Oil has a 12 month low of $11.06 and a 12 month high of $18.93.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,640,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,174,320,000 after buying an additional 11,401,401 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 46,852,052 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $665,767,000 after buying an additional 3,789,808 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 259.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,977,564 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,941,000 after buying an additional 4,312,323 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,512,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,637,000 after buying an additional 1,548,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,354,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $76,084,000 after buying an additional 79,606 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

