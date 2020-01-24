Qudian (NYSE:QD) Rating Lowered to Neutral at CICC Research

CICC Research downgraded shares of Qudian (NYSE:QD) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

QD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Macquarie downgraded shares of Qudian from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Nomura reduced their price target on shares of Qudian from $10.00 to $6.51 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Qudian from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Qudian in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qudian from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Qudian presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.81.

QD traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,447,927. Qudian has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $9.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $993.07 million, a P/E ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.47.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Qudian had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 44.87%. Qudian’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Qudian will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Qudian during the third quarter worth $80,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qudian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qudian by 83.9% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 14,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Qudian in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Qudian during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

