Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.07% of Quest Diagnostics worth $9,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,342,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $678,820,000 after acquiring an additional 48,167 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 9.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,079,519 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,541,000 after purchasing an additional 90,491 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 676,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,437,000 after purchasing an additional 19,279 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 647,307 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 588.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 517,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,368,000 after purchasing an additional 442,179 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $108.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 12 month low of $82.59 and a 12 month high of $108.95.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 15.32%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 13th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 8,000 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total transaction of $857,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,459,658.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,556 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total transaction of $4,786,651.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,513,415.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DGX has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.07.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

