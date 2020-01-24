Quickstep (ASX:QHL) Trading Down 7.7%

Quickstep Holdings Limited (ASX:QHL)’s stock price was down 7.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as A$0.12 ($0.08) and last traded at A$0.12 ($0.09), approximately 2,383,458 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.13 ($0.09).

The company has a market capitalization of $85.39 million and a P/E ratio of 30.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.37, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Quickstep Company Profile (ASX:QHL)

Quickstep Holdings Limited manufactures advanced composites for the aerospace, defense, automotive, and other manufacturing sectors. It produces aerospace-grade composite components using autoclave-based manufacturing and out-of-autoclave production technologies and Quickstep curing process system. The company offers its products and services in the United States and Australia.

