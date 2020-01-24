Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quotient from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quotient from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of QTNT stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $8.15. 399,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,844. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.96. The company has a market capitalization of $662.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.06. Quotient has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $11.30.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quotient will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $17,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Quotient by 5.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,874,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,527,000 after acquiring an additional 101,832 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Quotient by 74.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 411,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 175,287 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Quotient by 100.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 216,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 108,068 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Quotient in the second quarter valued at $1,356,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in Quotient by 9.1% in the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 109,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 9,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Company Profile

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes conventional reagent products used for blood grouping in the transfusion diagnostics market worldwide. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for blood grouping and serological disease screening.

