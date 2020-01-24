Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2020

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quotient from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quotient from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of QTNT stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $8.15. 399,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,844. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.96. The company has a market capitalization of $662.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.06. Quotient has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $11.30.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quotient will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $17,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Quotient by 5.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,874,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,527,000 after acquiring an additional 101,832 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Quotient by 74.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 411,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 175,287 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Quotient by 100.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 216,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 108,068 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Quotient in the second quarter valued at $1,356,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in Quotient by 9.1% in the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 109,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 9,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Company Profile

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes conventional reagent products used for blood grouping in the transfusion diagnostics market worldwide. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for blood grouping and serological disease screening.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit