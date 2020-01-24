Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 10,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 73,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,148,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,310,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

IVW traded down $1.22 on Friday, hitting $201.91. The company had a trading volume of 12,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,300. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $156.38 and a 12-month high of $203.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.17.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.