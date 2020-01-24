Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. Has $14.77 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,391 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 13.0% of Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $14,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 736.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,145,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,001 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 42.5% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,405,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,454,000 after purchasing an additional 419,371 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,044,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,832,000 after purchasing an additional 90,743 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 138.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 884,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,517,000 after purchasing an additional 513,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 896.1% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 829,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,866,000 after purchasing an additional 745,810 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHM stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.99. The company had a trading volume of 927 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,307. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.81. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $51.43 and a 52 week high of $61.81.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.