Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. Has $3.22 Million Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,236 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $3,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. McAdam LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 398,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,795,000 after purchasing an additional 25,672 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 148,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHC traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.35. 2,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,140. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $34.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.83.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.