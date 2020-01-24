Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $15.07

Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.07 and last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 9775 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.78.

RMBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rambus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Get Rambus alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.43 and a quick ratio of 7.32. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.14.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $57.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.00 million. Rambus had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 20.91%. Rambus’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rambus news, SVP Jae Kim sold 7,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $93,045.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,631,659.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Stang sold 37,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $531,499.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,629 shares of company stock worth $935,948. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rambus during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Rambus during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 428.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rambus during the third quarter valued at $65,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.