Raymond James Boosts Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target to $212.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $205.00 to $212.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 13.25% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Union Pacific from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Union Pacific to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Union Pacific from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.30.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $187.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $179.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.19. Union Pacific has a 1-year low of $149.09 and a 1-year high of $187.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $916,794.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,815,664.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.1% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 163,196 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14,927 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $29,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 78.8% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

