Raymond James Increases Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target to $75.00

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HES. Howard Weil initiated coverage on Hess in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “sector underperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Hess in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hess to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cfra lowered Hess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, MKM Partners set a $80.00 target price on Hess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.42.

NYSE:HES traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,602. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.36 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.58 and a 200-day moving average of $64.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Hess has a 52-week low of $50.37 and a 52-week high of $74.11.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hess will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 49,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $3,508,659.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 238,859 shares in the company, valued at $16,849,113.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 36,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total transaction of $2,679,263.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,308.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hess by 410.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hess by 625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hess by 120.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

