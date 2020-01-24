Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Shares Sold by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. trimmed its stake in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Rayonier by 1.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,349,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,679,000 after purchasing an additional 166,853 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Rayonier by 2.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,117,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,908,000 after purchasing an additional 75,383 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Rayonier by 1.6% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,051,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,051,000 after purchasing an additional 46,695 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rayonier during the second quarter worth $16,929,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Rayonier by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 509,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,449,000 after purchasing an additional 26,443 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rayonier stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.13. 784,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.80 and a beta of 0.88. Rayonier Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.83 and a 12-month high of $33.10.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RYN shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Rayonier from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. DA Davidson raised Rayonier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rayonier has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.75.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

