Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) Holdings Lifted by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTN. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 312.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Raytheon during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RTN traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $231.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,150,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,320. The firm has a market cap of $64.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.88. Raytheon has a 1-year low of $164.70 and a 1-year high of $233.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $222.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.56.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.9425 per share. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. Raytheon’s payout ratio is presently 35.53%.

In other Raytheon news, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $440,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total transaction of $107,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,940.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RTN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Raytheon in a report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.80.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

