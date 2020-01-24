Real Estate Management Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO)

Real Estate Management Services LLC reduced its position in City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 170,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. City Office REIT makes up approximately 1.5% of Real Estate Management Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Real Estate Management Services LLC’s holdings in City Office REIT were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in City Office REIT in the second quarter worth $2,547,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in City Office REIT in the first quarter worth $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in City Office REIT in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in City Office REIT in the third quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in City Office REIT in the third quarter worth $152,000. 67.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

Shares of City Office REIT stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.78. The company had a trading volume of 7,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,357. City Office REIT Inc has a one year low of $10.72 and a one year high of $14.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $750.02 million, a PE ratio of -36.32 and a beta of 0.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is currently 87.04%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James raised City Office REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised City Office REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.17.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

Featured Article: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO).

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.