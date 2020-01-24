Red Pulse Phoenix Tops 1-Day Volume of $66,563.00 (PHX)

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can currently be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges including Switcheo Network, Coinrail, Kucoin and Binance. In the last week, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. Red Pulse Phoenix has a total market cap of $2.89 million and approximately $66,563.00 worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Red Pulse Phoenix

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) is a token. It launched on October 8th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. The official website for Red Pulse Phoenix is www.redpulse.com/landing . Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Red Pulse Phoenix Token Trading

Red Pulse Phoenix can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Switcheo Network, Bitbns, Binance and Coinrail. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse Phoenix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Red Pulse Phoenix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Red Pulse Phoenix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

