Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) PT Raised to at Oppenheimer

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Oppenheimer from to in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on REGN. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $344.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $390.11.

REGN stock traded down $10.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $345.98. The company had a trading volume of 711,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $375.15 and a 200 day moving average of $323.94. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $271.37 and a 12 month high of $442.00. The company has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $1.54. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.87 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 20.26 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Chairman P Roy Vagelos sold 22,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.83, for a total value of $8,058,470.67. Also, Director George L. Sing sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.98, for a total transaction of $5,579,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 130,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,392,738.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,543 shares of company stock valued at $40,357,770 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 700.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 352,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,432,000 after purchasing an additional 308,740 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 601,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,796,000 after purchasing an additional 62,926 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 159,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,104,000 after purchasing an additional 61,276 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,529,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $979,183,000 after purchasing an additional 57,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 690.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,532,000 after buying an additional 55,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

