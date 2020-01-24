Relaxing Retirement Coach Buys 312 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Relaxing Retirement Coach boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $3,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVOG. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after acquiring an additional 7,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,298,000.

IVOG traded down $1.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $148.48. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,420. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $125.53 and a one year high of $150.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.05.

