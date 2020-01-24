Relaxing Retirement Coach Purchases 141 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Relaxing Retirement Coach lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Relaxing Retirement Coach’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $11,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75,825,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,087,684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207,376 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11,851.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,031,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006,026 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 39.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,389,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,088,000 after acquiring an additional 670,700 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $75,007,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 77.9% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,066,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,021,000 after acquiring an additional 466,925 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.83. 138,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,683,221. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $102.29 and a 1 year high of $121.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.9093 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%.

Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

