RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) in a report published on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $192.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised RenaissanceRe from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays reissued a sell rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised RenaissanceRe from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $191.33.

RNR stock opened at $192.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.41. RenaissanceRe has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $201.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.31.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.72). RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $704.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that RenaissanceRe will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.83%.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Paradine sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total value of $1,870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,370,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

