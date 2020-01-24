RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Lowered to Sell at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of RENAULT S A/ADR to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of RENAULT S A/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut shares of RENAULT S A/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RENAULT S A/ADR from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of RENAULT S A/ADR from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Get RENAULT S A/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:RNLSY traded down $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $8.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,155. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.64. RENAULT S A/ADR has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $14.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.85, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.09.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for RENAULT S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RENAULT S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.