Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Enbridge (ENB)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Enbridge (TSE: ENB) recently:

1/15/2020 – Enbridge had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$56.00 to C$58.00.

1/14/2020 – Enbridge had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$51.00 to C$55.00.

1/7/2020 – Enbridge was downgraded by analysts at US Capital Advisors from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/7/2020 – Enbridge had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from C$55.00 to C$56.00.

12/20/2019 – Enbridge was given a new C$56.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/11/2019 – Enbridge had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$55.00 to C$56.00.

12/10/2019 – Enbridge had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a C$50.00 price target on the stock.

12/5/2019 – Enbridge had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a C$54.00 price target on the stock.

11/25/2019 – Enbridge was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$54.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$50.00.

TSE ENB traded up C$0.11 on Friday, hitting C$53.96. 5,444,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,380,130. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.16. Enbridge Inc has a 1-year low of C$43.02 and a 1-year high of C$54.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$51.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$48.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.41 billion and a PE ratio of 18.72.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$11.60 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 2.6400002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 100.10%.

In related news, Senior Officer Cynthia Lynn Hansen sold 18,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.97, for a total value of C$917,867.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,540,458.57. Also, Senior Officer Byron Craig Neiles sold 5,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.18, for a total transaction of C$301,910.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,219,279.20. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,253 shares of company stock valued at $2,796,860.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

