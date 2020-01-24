ReTo Eco-Solutions (NASDAQ:RETO) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ReTo Eco-Solutions (NASDAQ:RETO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

RETO stock opened at $0.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.03. ReTo Eco-Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Company Profile

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc manufactures and distributes construction materials primarily in China. Its products include aggregates, bricks, pavers, tiles, river sand, and granite; ground works materials that assist in water absorption, flood control, and water retention; and landscape retaining materials that are used for gardens, roads, bridges, city squares, retaining walls, and slope construction.

