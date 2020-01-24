Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California. “

REXR has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexford Industrial Realty has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.60.

Shares of REXR traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.57. The company had a trading volume of 502,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,097. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1-year low of $32.60 and a 1-year high of $48.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 115.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.75.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $68.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 66.07%.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 12,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.46, for a total transaction of $594,958.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,241.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 35,463 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $1,701,160.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,445,876.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,720 shares of company stock valued at $4,583,782 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 419.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 72,663 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 157,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,352,000 after acquiring an additional 6,786 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,905,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,746,000 after acquiring an additional 929,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 737,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,764,000 after acquiring an additional 20,721 shares during the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

