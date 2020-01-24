Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) Trading Up 12.5%

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT)’s stock price was up 12.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14, approximately 14,500 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 28,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

Separately, JMP Securities started coverage on Rezolute in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $0.55 price objective on the stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.14.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT)

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, specializes in the development of drug therapies for the treatment of patients with metabolic and orphan diseases in the United States. Its products include RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, a devastating ultra-orphan pediatric disease; RZ402, a plasma kallikrein inhibitor, which is in late stage preclinical program for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; and RZ602, a product candidate that is in preclinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

