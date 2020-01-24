RFG Advisory LLC Acquires New Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 3,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 143.5% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BOND stock opened at $109.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.32. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $103.20 and a twelve month high of $109.71.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

