RFG Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 1,155 Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,155 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,667,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,401,090,000 after purchasing an additional 503,291 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,163,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,968,794,000 after buying an additional 121,569 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,267,831 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $603,107,000 after buying an additional 49,351 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 23.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,406,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $374,166,000 after buying an additional 264,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,207,704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $321,177,000 after buying an additional 17,312 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTU. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.17.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 21,543 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total transaction of $5,574,897.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,606.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 227,450 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.72, for a total transaction of $58,618,414.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 549,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,742,134.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 527,369 shares of company stock worth $136,763,551 in the last 90 days. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $288.58 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.69 and a 12-month high of $295.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $267.51 and its 200 day moving average is $269.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.06.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Intuit had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

